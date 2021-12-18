Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 38.5%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

