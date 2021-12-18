Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Drops By 42.8%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Friday. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Azimut has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

AZIHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

