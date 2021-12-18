Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Increases By 35.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.