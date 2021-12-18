Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 34.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.39 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
About AmeraMex International
