Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 34.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.39 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

