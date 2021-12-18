Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rises By 70.3%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.