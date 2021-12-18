Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 35.0%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 28,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

