Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SIOPF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
About Shimao Group
