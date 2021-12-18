Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Gannett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 222.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

