Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.