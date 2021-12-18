Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

