Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,125 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

