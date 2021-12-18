SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $144,019.16 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,809.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.06 or 0.08436434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00318160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.32 or 0.00927851 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00075055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00387631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00270428 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

