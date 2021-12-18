Shield Protocol Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00008989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,591.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

