Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $348.70

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $348.70 and last traded at $347.94, with a volume of 7386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.