Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

