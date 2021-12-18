Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.66 on Friday. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

