Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Senior from 190.00 to 160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNIRF opened at 2.43 on Friday. Senior has a 52-week low of 1.45 and a 52-week high of 2.43.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

