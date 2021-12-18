Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer Acquires 211,190 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SELB opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

