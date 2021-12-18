SEI Investments (SEIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 on January 7th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

