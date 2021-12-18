Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSIF stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.83. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

