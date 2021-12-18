Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SSIF stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.83. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
