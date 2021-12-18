Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.