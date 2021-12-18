SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $194.05

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.05 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.64). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.60), with a volume of 46,695 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.16 million and a PE ratio of 42.61.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.