Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $460,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

