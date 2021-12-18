Scotiabank Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

