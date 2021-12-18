Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 96.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

