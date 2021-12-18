Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,059.0 days.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$44.25 on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. Schroders has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

