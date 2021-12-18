SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.