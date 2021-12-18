SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.