Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 64.0% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SSLZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. 70,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Santos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

