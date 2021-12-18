Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.85. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 6,451 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

