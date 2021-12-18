Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 286,705 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.