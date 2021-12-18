salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.