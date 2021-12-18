Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Saga Communications stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 31,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

