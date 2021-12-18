Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.75 ($142.42).

SAF stock opened at €100.00 ($112.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €111.73 and a 200-day moving average of €112.99. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

