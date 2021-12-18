RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $118.42 million and $50,926.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $46,557.16 or 0.99460734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

