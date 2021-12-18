Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.08) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 777 ($10.27) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 496.30 ($6.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 922.54. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

