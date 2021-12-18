Round Table Services LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $217.31 and a 52-week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

