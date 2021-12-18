Round Table Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

