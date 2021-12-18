Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

