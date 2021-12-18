Round Table Services LLC Grows Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 188,972 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 201,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

