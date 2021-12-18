Round Table Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

