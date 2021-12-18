Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.30 ($5.34).

A number of brokerages have commented on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.62) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.60) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 349.40 ($4.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,111. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.67. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 304.80 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.04).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.