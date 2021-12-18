Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.39 and traded as low as C$59.75. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$59.75, with a volume of 2,043 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.24.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

