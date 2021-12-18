Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 14466390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 828,403 shares of Rockfire Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.