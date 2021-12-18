Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.62

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as low as C$5.90. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 19,865 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$360.03 million and a PE ratio of -17.71.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

