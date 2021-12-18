Robert W. Baird Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.