Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,475,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422,326. Rivian has a 1-year low of 92.62 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

In other news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last three months.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

