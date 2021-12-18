River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $283.03

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.03 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.18). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.10), with a volume of 15,526 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £264.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.61), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($178,371.79).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

