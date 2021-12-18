Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.00 ($126.97).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €81.44 ($91.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($105.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

