ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.