REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

