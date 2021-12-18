REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
